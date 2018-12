Jason Biggs starred in Nickelodeon’s 2012 “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” He played the role of Leonardo in the film. Yet he soon was fired from the role because he shared various offensive jokes on social media. According to Comicbook.com, Biggs said he initially didn’t think he was doing anything wrong. But now admits that it was his fault for getting fired. Biggs said during that period in his life he was drinking and doing drugs a lot and thinks it affected his judgement.