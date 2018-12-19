No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited by law. Winner must be a Washington State resident and 18 years or older. Contest runs Wednesday, December 19, 2018 – Tuesday, December 25, 2018. Fill out an entry form at cwseattle.cbslocal.com to enter. Winners will be selected by random drawing on or about 12/26/18. Employees of the The CW, CBS Corporation, Jurassic Tour & their agencies, affiliates and immediate family members are not eligible. Official rules available at cwseattle.cbslocal.com.