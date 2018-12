Supergirl - "Elseworlds, Part 3"

Some Critics Sour On McKay's ‘Vice’"Vice" is one of the most divisive films of year. The movie is a biopic of Vice President Dick Cheney. It's directed by Adam McKay and stars Christian Bale. The movie has received 6 Golden Globe nominations.

The Flash - "Elseworlds, Part 1"

The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

CW Talk Around the Net: 12/10 - 12/16/18

It Was Netflix That Canceled 'Daredevil,' Not MarvelAccording to UPROXX, “Daredevil” actress claims that Netflix canceled the Superhero series, and not Marvel.

TV And Film Legend Penny Marshall PassesPenny Marshall, famous for her role as Laverne in the beloved sitcom Laverne & Shirley, passed away at the age of 75.

'Supernatural' Producers Promise An Emotional 300th EpisodeThe CW's Brad Buckner, Phil Sgriccia & Bob Singer reveal how they'll outdo their last major milestone--by going for emotion over oddities!

Stephen Amell Says His Daughter Has the Acting Bug!

Adam Tsekhman Of 'Legends Of Tomorrow' Talks DC Universe