Outlet Collection Mall, 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA 98001, January 5th & 6th, 2019

Announcing Jurassic Tour, the largest most realistic Dinosaur event ever seen in Washington!! This fun filled family event will be at the Outlet Collection Mall, in the former Sports Authority. There will be a wide variety of fun and educational activities designed to engage all members of the entire family. Embark on a prehistoric journey from the Jurassic, Triassic, and Cretaceous periods and discover the dinosaurs that ruled the earth for more than 150 million years ago! The main exhibit features over 50 life size ultra-realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat. Other exhibits include hands on interaction with these enormous Dinosaurs, ride a cute little baby Dinosaur, be courageous and ride a 12 foot animatronic T Rex & Triceratops. Tracey, a friendly young T-Rex greets guests once every 3 hours and can be found walking and playing with the kids. There’s a fossil dig where young paleontologists can dig up ancient bones, experience 9D Virtual Reality Rides designed to stimulate your child’s imagination, a Jurassic Themed Bounce area with dinosaur inflatable bounce houses, scale a Jungle Wall. Test your skills at basketball and darts, face painting, and much more.

Media passes are available. Buy tickets at the venue or online at www.jurassictour.com

General Admission: Adults & Teens ages 13 and up: $23/person, Children 2 – 12: $28/child

Days & Hours: Saturday 10am – 9pm, Sunday 10am – 7pm,

Military discounts are $3 off with military ID and can only be applied when you buy in person.

Marketing and Promotions Contact: Mike Henschel Phone: 412-848-7832 E-mail: mjh150@live.com

Event Info Contact: David Aldika 313 384 – 8844,TrexPlanet.management@gmail.com