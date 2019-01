Remember when all Archie Andrews had to care about was essentially being the red-headed Troy Bolton of “Riverdale?” Maybe the writers of the hit CW series have been microdosing on Jingle Jangle, or maybe they’d just had enough of Sensitive Athlete Struggles™, but Archie found his edge and then some as the show leaned into crazy in the best way, abandoning typical high-school plotting for serial killers, secret siblings and teen vigilante groups.