THE FIRST EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL MAJOR OF THE SEASON – Go behind the scenes of the EA SPORTS Madden NFL 19 Classic as this unique special will follow Madden pros competing in a blockbuster three day tournament in Las Vegas. From major champions to unknown challengers, the competition is fierce and the stakes are high. New characters emerge and stars shine as hundreds compete for a $165,000 prize purse and to be named the next Madden Classic champion. Original airdate: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 @ 9pm