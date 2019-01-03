Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Vox explains how Crazy Ex-Girlfriend pulled off recasting Greg, one of its biggest characters!

CW Talk Around the Net: 12/24 12/30/18

Screen Rant assigns each Myers-Briggs personality types to all of the Winchesters in Supernatural!

CW Talk Around the Net: 12/24 12/30/18

EW.com believes Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s “I Want to Be A Child Star” is one of the 5 best TV songs of 2018!

CW Talk Around the Net: 12/24 12/30/18

TV Guide regales Julie Plec’s massive plans for Kai’s return on Legacies!

CW Talk Around the Net: 12/24 12/30/18

The Vampire Diaries — "I'm Thinking of You All The While" — Image Number: VD622a_0729.jpg — Pictured: Chris Wood as Kai — Photo: Tina Rowden/The CW — ÃÂ© 2015 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cinema Blend asks the 13 questions we all have about the rest of the 5th season of The Flash!

CW Talk Around the Net: 12/24 12/30/18

Elite Daily warns that Riverdale‘s upcoming “Bizarrodale” episode will completely change the core four!

CW Talk Around the Net: 12/24 12/30/18

Teen Vogue exclusively interviews Riverdale‘s KJ Apa and learns that Archie is on his own mission this season!

CW Talk Around the Net: 12/24 12/30/18

TVInsider gets behind the season photos of the final season of Jane the Virgin!

CW Talk Around the Net: 12/24 12/30/18

 

 

 

