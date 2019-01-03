Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Vox explains how Crazy Ex-Girlfriend pulled off recasting Greg, one of its biggest characters!

Screen Rant assigns each Myers-Briggs personality types to all of the Winchesters in Supernatural!

EW.com believes Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s “I Want to Be A Child Star” is one of the 5 best TV songs of 2018!

TV Guide regales Julie Plec’s massive plans for Kai’s return on Legacies!

Cinema Blend asks the 13 questions we all have about the rest of the 5th season of The Flash!

Elite Daily warns that Riverdale‘s upcoming “Bizarrodale” episode will completely change the core four!

Teen Vogue exclusively interviews Riverdale‘s KJ Apa and learns that Archie is on his own mission this season!

TVInsider gets behind the season photos of the final season of Jane the Virgin!