James Wan Reveals Scene Too Strange Even For AquamanAquaman is one of the strangest blockbusters to make a lot of money (over $260 million already without even opening in the United States!). Just look at the Wikipedia plot summary: “Arthur Curry, the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, must step forward to lead his people against his half-brother, Orm, who seeks to unite the seven underwater kingdoms against the surface world.”