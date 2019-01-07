Comments
Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
See you next week!
KSTW – The CW11
Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
This shuttle to the #goldenglobes parties is way too quiet pic.twitter.com/nI8xIqlDGl
— Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) January 7, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Just got back from vacation abroad and saw this as one of the first posts after not checking social media for a few days. I’m not ready yet. 😞😭❤️💔🥨🎶🕺🏻💃🏼 @cw_crazyxgf @thecw #crazyexgirlfriend #season4 #seriesfinale @racheldoesstuff @abmck
A post shared by Vincent Rodriguez III (@vrodrigueziii) on
Having a blast @MammothMountain #mammothstories 🏂❄️ @Moncler @smithoptics pic.twitter.com/KHt9N3w3Pz
— Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) January 5, 2019
Here’s a little sneak peak of the beautiful and heart-wrenching score for @fivefeetapartfilm by my friend -the magnificent and perfectly groomed @BrianTylerMusic ❤️ Get ready to 😭😭😭😭😭#fivefeetapart pic.twitter.com/EjB7ronqGh
— justin baldoni (@justinbaldoni) January 5, 2019
Coming out of a 3 week #socialmediafast / #phonefast and #feeling #recharged Happy New Year! #2019 pic.twitter.com/Wv3ycgt8nL
— Andrea Navedo (@AndreaNavedo) January 3, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Happy New Year Los Angeles!! #NYE #2019 👋🏻 #nofilter
A post shared by Yael Grobglas (@yaelgrobglas) on
I’ve lived in LA for so long that this is genuinely how I dress when the weather hits below 65 degrees… Don’t mock me, I already know it’s terrible. 🤷🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/Xl87habObw
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) January 5, 2019
Thanks to all you lovely people who came down to @WizardWorld for a completely normal weekend 🤪 pic.twitter.com/UQInuv843N
— Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) January 6, 2019
New year. New me.
📷: @jenny_wade pic.twitter.com/UCVWS0ymIz
— Robert Buckley (@robertbuckley) January 1, 2019
Okay I’ve found my Bond Villain…just need a director…and some money…and the license. pic.twitter.com/pp9fVFXMQa
— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) January 6, 2019
Yearly reminder: Acting isn’t hard, but professional athletes continually teach us that it also isn’t easy.
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 6, 2019
These female trainers are legit! I did as many as I could but SHE did 50 with me sitting on her back! I sure hope I can help other young ladies find their way in sports… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/h1hca70OvT
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) January 4, 2019
We’re starting a family band. You don’t have to say it; we know we’re gonna be a big hit. pic.twitter.com/DWGnxocNCR
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) January 6, 2019
Yo. Ga. pic.twitter.com/qkC8v7YVZ2
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) January 3, 2019
I feel like families that wear matching vacation t-shirts also like to spend their weekends going to Costco and playing the newest version of Uno together. Am I wrong?
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) January 5, 2019
Gate agents at the airport LOVE having ze power! Keeping group three on their toes.
— Casey Cott (@CaseyCott) January 4, 2019
View this post on Instagram
happy birthday @melton i will always protect you 💖
A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on
RT @greyscornish: @ClexaCon @Chantal_Thuy @NafessaWilliams OMG YESSS pic.twitter.com/pe1rrfMaWN~😂😂😂
— Nafessa Williams (@NafessaWilliams) January 3, 2019
Whenever I want to be in a good mood I put on the original Nutcracker ballet score. pro tip🤓🎻🍭❄️👑💃🏽
— Sarah Jeffery (@sarahmjeffery3) January 6, 2019
See you next week!
KSTW – The CW11