Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Forbes reviews the CW new series, Roswell, New Mexico!

Cinema Blend reasons why the Legacies Midseason return looks disturbing for Hope!

Nerdist lists the most popular Netflix shows from each state and Jane the Virgin and Riverdale are among the popular crowd!

Decider give a case for and against a Reggie/Veronica hookup on Riverdale!

The New Yorker believes that the final season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend should be a novel!

Comicbook.com learns from Jeffrey Dean Morgan that the 300th episode of Supernatural was a blast!

