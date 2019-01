According to Comicbook.com, the CW has released the official synopsis of the upcoming reboot “Roswell, New Mexico.” The network’s upcoming reboot of the cult hit will premiere after the midseason finale of “The Flash” on January 15th. In the show, Liz Ortecho reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, where she reconnects with Max Evans her teenage crush, who has become a Roswell police officer. “Roswell, New Mexico” will air on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m