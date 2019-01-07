The “Killing Eve” star took home the prize for best actress in a television drama Sunday. One history-making moment at the 2019 Golden Globes Sunday night wasn’t enough for actress Sandra Oh. She started off the evening as the first Asian to ever host the awards show, which she did alongside Andy Samberg. And by the time the ceremony was over, the “Killing Eve” star had won the prize for best actress in a television drama — which makes her the first Asian performer to have multiple Golden Globes on her trophy shelf.