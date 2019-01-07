Tacoma, WA – Tacoma-area RV dealers are set for the 36th annual Tacoma RV Show at the Tacoma Dome. It’s the first big show of the year and gives shoppers their best opportunity to find what they’re looking for while selection and inventory is best. With new models, features and options to show-off, this year’s event is showcasing the full spectrum of RVing possibilities designed to enhance your comfort on the road and in the woods. Expect to see the top brands and every category of towable RV and motorhome in the show. Don’t wait, demand is outpacing inventories. Boeing Employee Credit Union (BECU) will be onsite, offering a special show-only rate and providing financing to qualified applicants at the show.

What: The area’s largest RV show featuring more than 165 different brands and hundreds of towable RV’s and motorhomes. With 130,000 square feet of exhibit space there are literally miles of aisles to stroll to see and purchase the best and brightest in RV’s.

Who: 14 of the area’s top RV dealers, under one roof, that will be showing Class A, Class B & Class C motorhomes, campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, tent trailers, pop-up trailers and teardrop trailers.

Why: The best deals, selection and shopping experience for RV buyers looking to land

a new or used RV. Special onsite show rate financing through BECU makes owning a new RV easier than ever. It’s the best ticket in town with plenty to see and buy.

When: Thursday, January 17th – Sunday, January 20th, 2019

Thursday – Saturday, 11AM – 8PM

Sunday, 11AM – 5PM

Where: Tacoma Dome

2727 East D Street

Tacoma, WA 98421

Tickets: $12 General Admission

$6 w/ Military ID

Free to children 16 & under

$2 discount coupon available online at http://www.TacomaRVShow.com

$6 BECU members – Just show your current BECU credit or debit card

Parking: Free

For complete show information including exhibitors, brands and directions to the Tacoma Dome visit: http://www.TacomaRVShow.com.