According to Reuters.com, “Queen musical “Bohemian Rhapsody” and U.S. segregation-era comedy “Green Book” took home the top Golden Globes on Sunday on a night of upsets that saw presumed favorite “A Star is Born” largely shut out, and big wins for Netflix.” The biggest moment of drama was when Glenn Close from “The Wife” beat front-runner Lady Gaga as best dramatic actress. Fans were also surprised when “Green Book” beat high profile comedies “Vice” and “The Favourite.”