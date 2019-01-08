Filed Under:convention center, cw11 seattle, kstw, monster jam, Seattle, seattle wedding show, Seattle weddings, Tacoma, tacoma dome, This week in Seattle, Washington State Convention Center, Weddings

See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SEATTLE WEDDING SHOW on Saturday, January 12th, 2019 through Sunday, January 13th, 2019 at the Washington State Convention & Trade Center in Seattle!

Live and breathe weddings at the Seattle Wedding Show in the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. Expect fashion shows, discount gowns, and 400 vendors.

MONSTER JAM on Friday, January 11th through Sunday, January 13th, 2019 at the Tacoma Dome!

Big trucks with big wheels make big noise and excitement at Monster Jam in the Tacoma Dome.

