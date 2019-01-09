The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

Win Movie Passes to "Glass"!

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

KJ Apa Teases What's Ahead For Archie In RiverdaleArchie found his edge and then some as the show leaned into crazy in the best way, abandoning typical high-school plotting for serial killers, secret siblings and teen vigilante groups.

Top Five Celebrities Babies To Be Born In 2019Top Five Celebrities Babies To Be Born In 2019

CW Moving Forward With Batwoman SeriesThe CW latest DC Comics-inspired project is moving forward.

Golden Globes 2019: Movie And TV PredictionsIt’s never easy to predict, or even understand, the 90-odd members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, whose choices for the 76th Annual Golden Globes will be revealed on Sunday.

Ryan Reynolds Shares Big Once Upon A Deadpool NewsReynolds revealed a new photo of himself in full Deadpool gear laying on Fred Savage's leg as Savage reads the great holiday story.

CW Talk Around the Net: 12/24 - 12/30/18

Supergirl - "Elseworlds, Part 3"