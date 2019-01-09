Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, The Flash

CAITLIN AND CISCO EMABRK ON A NEW JOURNEY — While Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) grapples with the revelation that Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) killed her grandmother, Team Flash must stop the formidable team-up of a newly sprung from jail Weather Witch (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Silver Ghost (guest star Gabrielle Walsh), a new meta-tech villain who can control engines and motorized technology.  Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) discuss creating a meta-human cure.  David McWhirter directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Sterling Gates (#510). Original airdate: Tuesday, January 15th, 2019 @ 8pm

