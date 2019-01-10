ONE OF THE LUCKY ONES – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) should be on top of the world – his football team is headed to the playoffs and he can finally be with Layla (Greta Onieogou) – but he can’t shake a major tragedy that occurred causing him to question everything. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) learns some disturbing information about a friend and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is worried about the results of a drug test that could end his football career for good. Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by John A. Norris and was directed by Kevin Rodney Sullivan (#109). Original airdate: Wednesday, January 16th, 2019 @ 9pm