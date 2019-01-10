A TOWN WITH NO PEP – With Riverdale in disarray following Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) takeover, Veronica (Camila Mendes) leads the charge against her father after he takes aim at La Bonne Nuit. Meanwhile, as Betty (Lili Reinhart) reluctantly houses the group of patients who escaped the Sisters of Quiet Mercy, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) confronts a group of desperate Serpents, who have resorted to drastic measures to make ends meet. Finally, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to face his demons. Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#309). Original airdate: Thursday, January 16th, 2019 @ 8pm