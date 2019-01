It might be the end of an era for the Star Trek franchise, as Paramount Pictures has reportedly shelved plans for “Star Trek 4.” But while a sequel to “Star Trek: Into Darkness” might not be in the immediate future, Sulu actor John Cho said he’s hopeful the movie cast will unite once again for another film. The actor spoke with “Entertainment Tonight” on the red carpet for the 2nd annual LA Online Film Critics Society, where he was being honored with the first Acting Achievement Award.