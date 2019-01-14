Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

INNER STRENGTH —  The sisters turn to The Elders for advice about Harry (Rupert Evans).  Mel (Melonie Diaz), fed up with The Elders rules, turns to Jada (guest star Aleyse Shannon) for help without telling her sisters.  With a plan in place, they must face an unexpected threat which leads Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to find a strength she didn’t know she had.  Meanwhile, Galvin (Ser’Darius Blain) shares some shocking news with Macy (Madeleine Mantock) that will change everything.  Nick Hargrove also stars.  Vanessa Parise directed the episode written by Allyssa Lee (#110). Original airdate: Sunday, January 20th, 2019 @ 9pm

