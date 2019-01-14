Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

THE THINGS WE DO FOR FAMILY – In the wake of a horrific accident, Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) desperately needs Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) help and protection, while she needs to process the sheer weight of his lies. Meanwhile, as Blake (Grant Show) shows no shame in using family to promote his own self-interest, Cristal (Ana Brenda Contreras) is reluctant to reveal a big development.  Nicollette Sheridan, Rafael de la Fuente, Alan Dale and Sam Adegoke also star.   Josh Reims and Kevin A. Garnett wrote the episode, which was directed by Michael Allowitz (#210). Original airdate: Friday, January 18th, 2019 @ 8pm

