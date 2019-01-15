Filed Under:arrow, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

OLIVER RETURNS TO HIS REGULAR LIFE IN STAR CITY —  Oliver (Stephen Amell) is ready to get back to work with the SCPD and to focus on his marriage with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards).  However, when Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) tasks Oliver with tracking the new Green Arrow (Sea Shimooka) things take a surprising turn.  Meanwhile, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) must answer to ARGUS about Diaz (Kirk Acevedo).   Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#710). Original airdate: Monday, January 21st, 2019 @ 8pm

