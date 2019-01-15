The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

The Golden Globes Was Full Of Surprises!According to Reuters.com, "Queen musical “Bohemian Rhapsody” and U.S. segregation-era comedy “Green Book” took home the top Golden Globes on Sunday on a night of upsets

"Roswell: Mysteries Decoded"

Golden Globe Fashion Wins & FailsAccess Live style expert Lilliana Vazquez reviews the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet style and picks her faves… and what didn't work.

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

Kevin Smith To Host A Tribute To Stan LeeKevin Smith To Host A Tribute To Stan Lee

"The 4th Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Extravaganza"

CW Moving Forward With Batwoman SeriesThe CW latest DC Comics-inspired project is moving forward.

'The Favourite' Leads BAFTA Nominations"The Favourite," the 18th century period comedy-drama starring Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, looks set to dominate the UK's 2019 BAFTA Awards, gaining 12 nominations including best film, it was announced Wednesday.

Get to Know the Cast of The CW's "Roswell, New Mexico"