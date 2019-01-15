Filed Under:arrow, cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Kelly Ripa, kstw, Riverdale, Roswell New Mexico, The Flash, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Cinema Blend gets excited about Supernatural bringing a long-lost character back for their 300th episode!

superntural 300 CW Talk Around the Net: 1/7 1/13/18

TVLine provides new photos from Arrow: does Oliver learn the truth about his [spoiler]?

arrow spoilers CW Talk Around the Net: 1/7 1/13/18

Arrow — “Shattered Lives” — Image Number: AR710_Still_04_010819 — Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak — Photo: The CW — ÃÂ© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Collider also shares new photos from The Flash as the team gears up for post ‘Elseworlds!’

the flash season 5 episode 10 image 6 600x404 CW Talk Around the Net: 1/7 1/13/18

Entertainment Weekly takes a look at Roswell, New Mexico and how it brings diversity, murder and politics to the tourist-trap town!

ros101b 0272ra CW Talk Around the Net: 1/7 1/13/18

Roswell, New Mexico — “Pilot” — Image Number: ROS101b_0272ra.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jeanine Mason as Liz Ortecho and Nathan Parsons as Max Evans — Photo: Ursula Coyote/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

TV Insider gives a first look at Riverdale and Kelly Ripa’s Mrs. Mulwray who is gunning for trouble!

rvd311a 0645b21 1014x570 CW Talk Around the Net: 1/7 1/13/18

Seventeen lists 9 secret signs in the new Riverdale trailer that proves season 3 part 2 will be epic!

rvd309a 0225b2 CW Talk Around the Net: 1/7 1/13/18

Riverdale — “Chapter Forty-Four: No Exit” — Image Number: RVD309a_0225.jpg — Pictured: Camila Mendes as Veronica — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

