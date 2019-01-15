See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

TACOMA RV SHOW on Thursday, January 17th through Sunday, January 20th, 2019 @ the Tacoma Dome!

The Tacoma RV Show returns to the newly renovated Tacoma Dome January 17th-20th. With hundreds of RV’s on display and more than 100 brands at the show, it’s your best chance to take advantage of season-starting selection and money-saving deals as you shop the top dealers all under one roof.

46TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY CELEBRATION OF MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. on Friday, January 18th, 2019 from Noon to 1:30 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church!

The annual Community Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. includes a keynote speaker and live gospel music at Mount Zion Baptist Church.

NORHTWEST REMODELING EXPO on Friday, January 18th through Sunday, January 20th, 2019 at Washington State Convention Center!

Find unique objects and artwork for your home while supporting local artists at the new Art & Design Showcase. Learn and have fun at 20+ home improvement seminars and demonstrations. 2ND ANNUAL SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL DANCE FESTIVAL – WINTER MINIFEST 2019 on Friday, January 18th, 25th, & 26th, 2019

Seattle International Dance Festival (SIDF) Winter Mini-Fest features works by “four celebrated choreographers from around the world” performed by Khambatta Dance Company and other artists at Erickson Theatre.

LAKE CHELAN WINTERFEST on Friday, January 18th through Sunday, January 27th, 2019 in Lake Chelan!

Nestled among the snow-capped hilltops and glacier fed waters of Lake Chelan, Winterfest is the perfect escape to a Washington winter wonderland. Join us for wine and ale tastings, horse-drawn carriages, intricate ice sculptures, live music, activities for kids of all ages, a massive beach bonfire, spectacular fireworks show and much more!

ELLENSBURG WINTERHOP BREWFEST on Saturday, January 19th, 2019 in Ellensburg!

Join in for the 14th Annual Ellensburg WinterHop BrewFest! Don’t miss out on the live music, good company and great brews in 2019.

GREAT TRAIN SHOW on Saturday, January 19th through Sunday, January 20th, 2019 at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Puyallup, WA!

The Great Train Show is the nation’s only coast-to-coast model train show. The show is designed for the general public, modelers, hobbyists, families, and the just plain curious. Each show features hundreds of tables of trains and accessories for sale, huge operating exhibits, activities for kids, and more. All aboard!

PACIFIC NORTHWEST REPTILE & EXOTIC ANIMAL SHOW on Saturday, January 19th through Sunday, January 20th, 2019 at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup!

The largest reptile and exotic animal show in the Pacific NW. Hundreds of vendors with reptiles, amphibians, and other unique exotics, as well as all the equipment required for their care. In addition there are interactive educational exhibits.

BAVARIAN ICEFEST 2019 on Saturday, January 19th, 2019 at 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. at Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce!

Leavenworth loves winter, and each year on MLK Jr. weekend they celebrate winter’s bounty with IceFest! The village is still dressed in over half a million twinkling lights and this weekend is a flurry of frosty frivolity. Come celebrate winter!

45TH MODEL RAILROAD SHOW on Saturday, January 19th through Monday, January 21st, 2019 at the Pacific Science Center!

All aboard! The Model Railroad Show is back for its 45th year. Join us from January 19 to 21 to meet dozens of model railroaders and experience these magical displays.

MLK DAY RALLY & MARCH starting at Garfield High School at 11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 21st, 2019!

Their workshops & speakers will focus on the theme – and the goals of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – defeating racism, poverty, and war!

ANNUAL MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION on Monday, January 21st, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Tacoma!

The 31st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration in Tacoma will once again bring the community together to celebrate Monday, January 21, 2019 as a day on, not a day off.

Have a great week!