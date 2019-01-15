Filed Under:access, aliens, Jeanine Mason, Michael Trevino, Nathan Dean Parsons, Nathan Parsons, Roswell, Roswell New Mexico, TV, TVD

“Roswell, New Mexico’s” Nathan Dean Parsons (“The Originals”) and Jeanine Mason (“Grey’s Anatomy”) tell Access about the instant romantic connection between their characters — Max and Liz — when she returns to town after a decade away. But, how tough is it for their romance to blossom with Max secretly being an alien (with two siblings in town – Isobel and Michael), a conspiracy the government is trying to keep under wraps, and Liz’s hunky ex, Kylie Valenti (Michael Trevino from “The Vampire Diaries”) around?

“Roswell, New Mexico” premieres Tonight, January 15 at 9/8c on The CW.