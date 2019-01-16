THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF ROSA’S DEATH — The anniversary of Rosa’s death reignites tensions as the town takes aim at Liz (Jeanine Mason) and her father, Auturo (guest star Carlos Compean), for what happened on that fateful day 10 years ago. Meanwhile, Max (Nathan Parsons) confronts Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles), who are concerned that his feelings for Liz will expose their secret. Elsewhere, Master Sergeant Manes’ (Trevor St. John) attempt to convince Kyle (Michael Trevino) of the alien conspiracy in Roswell takes an unexpected turn. Finally, Liz and Kyle make a shocking revelation about Rosa’s death. Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens and Karan Oberoi also star. Tim Andrew directed the episode written by Eva McKenna & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#102.) Original airdate: Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019 @ 9pm