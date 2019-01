DC’s “Legends of Tomorrow” showrunner Keto Shimizu has shared the title of the upcoming season 4 finale! Comicbook.com reports the official title will be “Hey, World!” It is most likely named after the 1986 album by Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers… …which could provide hints of when the finale takes place. Fans will find out when the show resumes April 1st at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.