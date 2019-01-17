KEEP THE PEACE – As Coop (Bre-Z) gets more involved in gang life, her relationship with Patience (guest star Chelsea Tavares) is tested, while Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is determined to find a way to help his community stop the violence that keeps occurring. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is developing a relationship with his grandfather, which brings up family issues for Billy (Taye Diggs). Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by Natalie Abrams and Cam’ron Moore and was directed by Darren Grant (#110). Original airdate: Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019 @ 9pm