January is the time for mid-season premieres, and ‘Riverdale’ fans are excited for what’s to come. Comicbook.com reports the CW show saw a rise in the ratings when it returned this week. The first episode in the second half of season three saw more viewers than the fall finale with 1.43 million viewers and a .5 demo rating. The episode of Riverdale, titled “No Exit,” saw the quarantine lifted and ended in a potential death cliffhanger. ‘Riverdale’ airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.