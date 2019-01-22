Filed Under:Charmed, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

SING A SONG — Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is eager to share the information she has learned with her sisters, but is thrown by their reaction to the news.  To cheer herself up, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) decides to try out for an a capella group, but something doesn’t feel right about the group.  Meanwhile, Mel (Melonie Diaz) runs into an unexpected person from her past.  Rupert Evans and Ser’Darius Blain also star.  Gina Rodriguez directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez (#111). Original airdate: Sunday, January 27th, 2019 @ 9pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s