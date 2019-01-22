Filed Under:Charmed, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

KATE BURTON GUEST STARS; NIA AND KARA VISIT NIA’S HOMETOWN — Kara (Melissa Benoist) joins Nia (Nicole Maines) on a trip to Nia’s hometown to visit her family during the town’s annual Harvest Festival.  While home, Nia’s mother (guest star Kate Burton) encourages her daughter to embrace her destiny.  Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) deals with a street drug that is turning people violent and giving them temporary superpowers.  Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Jessica Queller & Dana Horgan (#411). Original airdate: Sunday, January 27th, 2019 @ 8pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s