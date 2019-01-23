Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, kstw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

This won't be easy to watch. 9pm. #allamerican

A post shared by Daniel Ezra (@danielezra) on

View this post on Instagram

Sad…. @cwallamerican @michaelb05 #allamerican

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta) on

View this post on Instagram

☔️☔️

A post shared by Nafessa Williams (@nafessawilliams) on

View this post on Instagram

Quick selfie plz bro

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

View this post on Instagram

🐠

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

View this post on Instagram

#womensmarch we marched and we were happy

A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on

View this post on Instagram

Cheeeeeseeee 🧀

A post shared by emilybett (@emilybett) on

View this post on Instagram

California winter

A post shared by Yael Grobglas (@yaelgrobglas) on

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s