See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

2ND ANNUAL SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL DANCE FESTIVAL – WINTER MINIFEST 2019 on Friday, January 25th, & Saturday, January 26th, 2019 in Seattle!

Seattle International Dance Festival (SIDF) Winter Mini-Fest features works by “four celebrated choreographers from around the world” performed by Khambatta Dance Company and other artists at Erickson Theatre.

LAKE CHELAN WINTERFEST now through Sunday, January 27th, 2019 in Lake Chelan!

Nestled among the snow-capped hilltops and glacier fed waters of Lake Chelan, Winterfest is the perfect escape to a Washington winter wonderland. Join us for wine and ale tastings, horse-drawn carriages, intricate ice sculptures, live music, activities for kids of all ages, a massive beach bonfire, spectacular fireworks show and much more!

WASHINGTON SPORTSMEN’S SHOW & SPORT FISHING BOAT SHOW on Wednesday, January 23rd through Sunday, January 27th, 2019 at Washington State Fair Events Center!

The 2019 Washington Sportsmen’s Show presented by Leupold proves to be the biggest and best ever! The show returns to the Washington State Fair and Events Center in Puyallup, January 23rd-27th, 2019. There are lots of new features, speakers and exhibitors to look forward to like the first-ever Kayak Fishing Pavilion with top kayak anglers conducting seminars on how-to and where-to-go along with the region’s top kayak dealers bringing their boats and information to Puyallup for 5 days.

TACOMA HOME & GARDEN SHOW on Thursday, January 24th through Sunday, January 27th, 2019 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma!

The Tacoma Home & Garden Show fills the Tacoma Dome with home-improvement vendors, seminars, and thousands of plants.

CHILDREN’S FILM FESTIVAL SEATTLE 2019 on Thursday, January 24th through Saturday, February 9th, 2019 in Seattle!

See the best and brightest in international cinema for children ages 3 to 12 at the Children’s Film Festival Seattle at Northwest Film Forum.

MASQUERADE XI on Friday, January 25th, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Century Ballroom in Seattle!

Dress up and dance to swing, blues, Latin, foxtrots, and waltzes at Masquerade, with live music at the Century Ballroom for age 21+. Mask required.

STRANGE BREWFEST on Friday, January 25th through Saturday, January 26th, 2019 at American Legion Hall in Port Townsend!

Enjoy beer in odd flavors from dozens of breweries and watch live music and entertainment at Strange Brewfest at American Legion Hall in Port Townsend.

TIMBRRR! WINTER MUSIC FESTIVAL on Friday, January 25th through Sunday, January 26th, 2019 in Leavenworth!

Hear 14 acts indoors over two days at Timbrrr! Winter Festival in Leavenworth, counterpart to the Timber! Outdoor Music Festival in July.

SEATTLE BOAT SHOW on Friday, January 25th through Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 at the CenturyLink Events Center in Seattle!

Seattle Boat Show, which promises 1000 boats and watercraft on display plus 200 boating seminars, is at CenturyLink Field, with a free shuttle to boats in the water at South Lake Union. Children age 17 and younger are free.

THE SEATTLE & PANCAKES & BOOZE ART SHOW on Saturday, January 26th at 8 p.m. at El Corazon!

As the nation’s premier pop-up art show, The Pancakes & Booze Art Show provides art lovers an opportunity to explore more than 300 pieces of artwork created by some 70+ artists local to Seattle’s unparalleled art scene. Alongside an immensely wide variety of pop art, fine art, and photography; show goers can sip on some of the dankest craft beer or signature cocktails while consuming free pancakes over and over again.

TET IN SEATTLE VIETNAMESE LUNAR NEW YEAR on Saturday, January 26th through Sunday, January 27th, 2019 at the Seattle Center!

Tết in Seattle offers live performances, hands-on activities, foods, crafts, games, fashion, martial arts, and a marketplace at Seattle Center Armory.