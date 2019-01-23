Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Roswell New Mexico

ROSA’S PLAYLIST — After uncovering some unsettling information about Max (Nathan Parsons), Liz (Jeanine Mason) runs a series of tests to see what his powers may be capable of.  Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) take matters into their own hands after learning that Liz may be getting too close to Max.  Liz enlists Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) help as she goes on a scavenger hunt across Roswell to uncover more about Rosa’s final days.  Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino, Karan Oberoi and Trevor St. John also star.  Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Rick Montano & Vincent Ingrao (#103.) Original airdate: Tuesday, January 29th, 2019 @ 9pm

