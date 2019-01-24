Filed Under:All American, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

THE PRESSURE IS ON –  At a college recruiting event, Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) former teammates from Crenshaw show up, which causes Spencer to lose focus.  Olivia (Samantha Logan) comes to Asher’s (Cody Christian) aid, while Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) struggles with the opportunities that comes with being Billy Baker’s (Taye Diggs) son.  Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall also star.  The episode was written by J. Stone Alston and Robert D. Doty and was directed by Michael Schultz (#111). Original airdate: Wednesday, January 30th, 2019 @ 9pm

