KELLY RIPA GUEST STARS AS HIRAM’S MISTRESS After one of their own becomes the target of an unseen assailant, the gang works together to get to the bottom of Riverdale’s latest mystery.  Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) works with a surprising ally to piece together clues about a series of deaths in the town.  Elsewhere, a spiraling Archie (KJ Apa) sets out on a new path, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) comes face to face with Ms. Mulwray (guest star Kelly Ripa), Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) alleged mistress.  Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star.  Greg Smith directed the episode written by Devon Turner & Will Ewing (#311). Original airdate: Wednesday, January 30th, 2019 @ 8pm

