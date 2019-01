He is here! At long last, “Supergirl” is about to meet a formidable match when Lex Luthor comes to National City. The CW is about to bring the iconic DC villain to the small screen, and a first-look just went live of Jon Cryer’s version of Lex Luthor. Clearly, the actor has come a long way from “Two and a Half Men.” The sitcom star didn’t have to worry about Kryptonians on his old show. As you can see below, the first-look photo shows off Luthor in a grungy state.