Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
New episode of #Charmed starts now! @HereIsGina brought so much fun/laughter/emotion/dancing/joy to our set! 💙 pic.twitter.com/hL4r3DfA3H
— Madeleine Mantock (@missmads) January 28, 2019
meloniediaz
Cress Williams
Does anyone else Shazam the shit out of #blacklightning music so 🔥🔥🔥
— Christine Adams (@ChristineAdams) January 22, 2019
The genius thing we did was, we never gave up! (I could never write this caption enough) @sosheargenius 👩🏾🦳👌🏾
Nafessa Williams
“Happy Monday!” is such a terrible thing to say. Dont say that to me.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) January 21, 2019
KJ Apa
Happy Sunday: the day of taking a nap right after breakfast.
Lili Reinhart
Tomorrow is the last day of filming for SEASON 4 🥰 #legendsoftomorrow pic.twitter.com/vHxMwaKACh
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) January 25, 2019
Is it just me or do crackers/chips literally taste different if they’re broken vs complete? I SWEAR they taste way different as a bunch of broken chips vs whole ones! #GimmeTheWholeChip
— Ciara Renée (@CiaraRenee8) January 26, 2019
I’m honored and humbled!!! 🤴🏼It’s good to be king! #KingBacchus #MardiGras #NOLA https://t.co/tVo9Df9x3P
— Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) January 23, 2019
These thugs were outside my hotel last night. pic.twitter.com/RGl5MKM3ho
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) January 26, 2019
I was going to wait 'til @EW sent me a free copy, but the guy at the news stand said, “If you lick it, you buy it…” pic.twitter.com/GEjgyvQUch
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) January 24, 2019
My wife and I decided to explore a deserted island in Mexico. You know who didn’t appreciate that? The coast guard.
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 28, 2019
Broke my left middle toe. Again. Going for a run tomorrow to fix it.
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 28, 2019
A cute baby in this cafe just looked up at me, smiled and pointed, and said “papa”.
— Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) January 26, 2019
Our last morning on set. I love this crew so much 💔 #iZombie pic.twitter.com/9V1yuvCLjL
— Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) January 25, 2019
The gang. From last weekends preemptive wrap party. So much love ❤️ #threesleepsuntilbyezombie #iZombie pic.twitter.com/YGGiz8hx9n
— Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) January 23, 2019
Always on the same page. #iZombie pic.twitter.com/IgOCefjRMm
— Robert Buckley (@robertbuckley) January 25, 2019
Rebecca Wilkins was the makeup artist for Malcolm, Aly & myself for the last couple of years. Not only is she one of the most talented, positive, funny & caring people I’ve ever worked with, she can also rap like a motherfucker. Gonna miss your face every morning. Love you! pic.twitter.com/pk8So5SYVg
— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) January 28, 2019
DA: “You wanna roll up our sleeves and get under the hood of some Garage Pizza after this”?
DK: “Does a car run out of gas”?
DA: “Not this model” pic.twitter.com/xEGANEi2mg
— David Anders (@QuestionAnders) January 28, 2019
Last day with this bunch. Proud of the work we’ve all done for the past 5 years. Honored to be apart of the ride. I’ll be forever grateful. #izombie #seriesfinale https://t.co/Dc6fH0Aivs
— Malcolm Goodwin (@malcolmjgoodwin) January 26, 2019
When you need a bowl of coffee just to make it through the morning 🙃 pic.twitter.com/XSCkRjlwHh
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) January 26, 2019
We got good news from the CW! Jane will be birthing a SPIN OFF!!!!! Jane The Novelas!!! @CWJaneTheVirgin @TheCW pic.twitter.com/faKvD3eAZf
— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 24, 2019
Yael Grobglas