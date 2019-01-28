Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Entertainment Weekly get a first look at Gina Rodriguez directing a Charmed episode!

E! Online assures that Arrow will explain everything by the end of Season 7!

Variety explains that Riverdale star Marisol Nichols saves “Children That Didn’t Even Know They Needed to Be Saved”!

Deadline gets excited about Hosea Chanchez snagging a recurring role on Black Lightning!

Entertainment Weekly gets the low down as to why Supernatural‘s 300th episode is not the end!

Entertainment Weekly gets learns from Supernatural star Samantha Smith as she previews Mary’s romantic reunion with John!