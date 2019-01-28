Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dynasty, kstw

NEVER SURRENDER – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), after a devastating rejection, tries to prove she is still at the top of her game.  Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) tries to become a better person in an attempt to salvage his drifting relationship with Steven (James Mackay).  Meanwhile, Alexis (Nicollette Sheridan) schemes to drive a wedge between Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Ana  Brenda Conteras).  Robert Christopher Riley, Maddison Brown, Alan Dale and Sam Adegoke also star.   Francisca X. Hu and Libby Wells wrote the episode, which was directed by Geary McLeod (#212). Original airdate: Friday, February 1st, 2019 @ 8pm

