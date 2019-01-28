Enter to win two (2) complimentary movie passes to HAPPY DEATH DAY 2U!

Click here to enter!

Screening Info:

Monday, February 11th, 2019 @ 7:00PM

Seattle, WA

Please note:

Winners will receive VIP admission for two to the advance screening of HAPPY DEATH DAY 2U on February 11th at 7:00 PM. Winners will need to arrive at the theater by 6:15pm to claim their seats and all parties must be present to enter the theater. Winners will be drawn on or about Friday, February 8th.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. All federal, state and local regulations apply. Entries must be received by 02/07 at 10:00 am via this form. Employees of all promotional partners, their agencies and those who have received a prize within the last 90 days are not eligible. Universal Pictures, Allied-THA and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize. A recipient of prizes assumes any and all risks related to use of prize and accepts any restrictions required by prize provider. Prizes cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for cash, in whole or in part.

HAPPY DEATH DAY 2U

Synopsis:

Jessica Rothe leads the returning cast of Happy Death Day 2U, the follow-up to Blumhouse’s (Split, Get Out, The Purge series) surprise 2017 smash hit of riveting, repeating twists and comic turns. This time, our hero Tree (Rothe) discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.

Jason Blum once again produces and Christopher Landon returns to write and direct this next chapter, while Happy Death Day executive producers Angela Mancuso and John Baldecchi are newly joined by EP Samson Mucke (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse).

Movie trailer: