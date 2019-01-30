See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SEATTLE BOAT SHOW on now through Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 at the CenturyLink Events Center in Seattle!

Seattle Boat Show, which promises 1000 boats and watercraft on display plus 200 boating seminars, is at CenturyLink Field, with a free shuttle to boats in the water at South Lake Union. Children age 17 and younger are free.

CHILDREN’S FILM FESTIVAL SEATTLE 2019 on Thursday, January 24th through Saturday, February 9th, 2019 in Seattle!

See the best and brightest in international cinema for children ages 3 to 12 at the Children’s Film Festival Seattle at Northwest Film Forum.

THROUGH THE EYES OF ART: A BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION on Friday, February 1st, 2019 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Museum of Pop Culture!

Produced by The BrandKings in collaboration with MoPOP, Through the Eyes of Art is an annual program designed to use art as a language for conversation on issues impacting the Black community.

ENUMCLAW WINE & CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL on Friday, February 1st and Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 at the Enumclaw Expo Center!

This will be the 11th year to present these fun filled 2 nights out for those 21 and older. Washington Family Wineries will be gathering lots of winery representatives, bringing their best Washington wines for your tasting pleasure. They are also expecting lots of great chocolatiers with their decadent cocoa concoctions to also please your palette.

ARLINGTON STILLAGUAMISH EAGLE FESTIVAL on Friday, February 1st and Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 in Arlington!

Arlington Arts Council invites Snohomish County residents to enter the Eagle Photography contest, Nature Art Contest, and a Haiku contest to be displayed at the art show on Saturday. Cash prizes. Art entries must be delivered to the show on Friday noon to 6 p.m.

STEP FORWARD: EXPERIENCE THE NEW 99 TUNNEL/GOODBYE TO THE VIADUCT on Saturday, February 2nd and Sunday, February 3rd, 2019 in Seattle!

An action packed weekend of Step Forward fun. Saturday includes an 8K fun run, tunnel walk, family-friendly STEM activities, and a community celebration and art festival on the viaduct. Sunday offers a registered bike ride.

BELGIAN FEST on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 at the Fisher Pavilion-Seattle Center!

On Saturday, February 2nd the 10th Annual Belgian Fest will take place at Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion highlighting 100+ Belgian-style beers crafted by Washington breweries. Featured beer styles include Tripels, Dubbels, Saisons, Wits, Abbeys and Lambics. In keeping with this unique style, all of the beers are brewed with Belgian yeast.

EMERALD CITY TRAPEZE ARTS STUDENT SHOW on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 at Emerald City Trapeze Arts!

If you love Trapeze, Aerial Arts, and Circus Acts, don’t miss this show! Our Student Show will feature Emerald City Trapeze students of all ages performing fully choreographed acts. Get ready for high-flying fun on the ground and in the air! See some of our very best amp up the tricks, the air, and the style with their creative and genius skills!

CIVIC SATURDAY on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. at El Centro De La Raza!

Join the Civic Saturday community for the first gathering of 2019, held at El Centro de la Raza! Reserve your free spot through the Eventbrite link above. Civic Saturday is a salve for the civic soul — a place to come together in civic community, be inspired and encouraged to reflect and connect, and create new civic traditions that are joyful and communal.

ECA 7Th ANNUAL KIDSTOCK! on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Edmonds!

Don’t miss ECA’s 7th annual Kidstock! event. This FREE family arts celebration features musical performances, theatre, arts education workshops, and activities for kids. As the cornerstone of ECA’s programming for families, Kidstock! strives to engage children from a young age in diverse and exciting arts experiences.

SNOHOMISH GROUNDFROG DAY on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. in Snohomish!

Snohomish Slew reveals his, much anticipated, coming of Spring frognostication, while hundreds of his fans cheer his every croak! We predict another fun day filled with Kids Games, Crafts, Music, Mascots, photos with Snohomish Slew and Entertainment for the whole family. Local hometown hero’s will be joining the fun and keeping Slew safe from any possible Hog interference to the GroundFrog day jubilance and joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea!

AMERICA’S LARGEST ANTIQUE & COLLECTIBLE SHOW on Saturday, February 2nd through Sunday, February 3rd, 2019 at Mattress Firm ShowPlex

The largest Antique & Collectible Show in the Puget Sound happens twice a year with 400 booths of all vintage items. Unique finds include vintage clothing, estate jewelry, furniture, decorative items, pottery, costume jewelry, glass repair, clocks, watches, kitchenware, art deco, dolls, toys from the 1880s to 1970s, vintage tribal art, Parrish & Fox prints, rare books and much more.

CULTURALFEST on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 at Meany Hall, University of Washington!

CulturalFest celebrates the diversity and talent that international students bring to our campus and region. This annual FIUTS community event welcomes thousands of globally-minded visitors of all ages and backgrounds to the University of Washington for cultural exploration and learning.

Have a great week!