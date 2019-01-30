Comments
ARMOR — Fearing that his identity will be uncovered, Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) is conflicted when a town-wide power outage leaves patients at the hospital in need of help. Meanwhile, Liz (Jeanine Mason) turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) after learning details about the night Rosa died. Elsewhere, Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) come up with a plan to deal with Liz, and Master Sargent Manes (Trevor St. John) seeks help from an unlikely source. Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens and Karan Oberoi also star. Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Sabir Pirzada & Christopher Hollier (#104.) Original airdate: Tuesday, February 5th, 2019 @ 9pm