What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

Movie Critic Reviews Of 'Serenity'Here's what the critics are saying about"Serenity" from The Hollywood Reporter.

2019 Razzie Award Acting Nominations: Oscar Winners & NomineesCoinciding with the Academy Award nominations, the list of Razzie nominees includes Melissa McCarthy, Helen Miren & Donald Trump!

Mädchen Amick Chose Motherhood Over Carrie Bradshaw Role In 'Sex And The City'Mädchen Amick reveals the she turned down the iconic "Sex and the City" role and the famous TV mom she was deemed too young to play.

Supergirl Teases Jon Cryer As Lex LuthorThe CW is about to bring the iconic DC villain to the small screen, and a first-look just went live of Jon Cryer’s version of Lex Luthor.

Gina Rodriguez Shares 'Jane The Virgin' Spinoff NewsThe network announced in a press released on Wednesday that it has requested trial episodes for a spinoff of not only the American telenovela but also for "Riverdale," as well as a reboot of "Nancy Drew," Vulture reports.

Legacies - "What Was Hope Doing in Your Dreams?"

Props, Set Pieces From Netflix Originals To Be Sold In PittsburghYou could get your hands on a piece of a Netflix original at set decoration and prop sale in the Pittsburgh area.

Kate Beckinsale Took The 'Plunge' In This $11K LookKate Beckinsale shut down the red carpet at the Producers Guild Awards in a daring décolletage look.