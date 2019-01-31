THE NEXT LEVEL — Amidst preparations for their upcoming wedding, Sierra (guest star Robin Givens) and Tom (guest star Martin Cummins) receive an unsettling message, which forces “The Midnight Club” to reunite. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) take drastic measures to clean up a mess they created. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) learns some unexpected news about the college she has set her sights on. Lastly, Kevin (Casey Cott) gives Moose (guest star Cody Kearsley) an ultimatum. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Britta Lundin (#312). Original airdate: Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 @ 8pm