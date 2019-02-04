The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

Bradley Cooper Took Mom To SAG AwardsBradley Cooper attended the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards with his mother, Gloria Campano.

Tyler Blackburn & Michael Vlamis Hint At Alex & Michael's Past In 'Roswell, New Mexico'Tyler Blackburn (Alex Manes) and Michael Vlamis (Michael Guerin) chat with Access about what's keeping their characters from being together in "Roswell, New Mexico."

Gina Rodriguez Shares 'Jane The Virgin' Spinoff NewsThe network announced in a press released on Wednesday that it has requested trial episodes for a spinoff of not only the American telenovela but also for "Riverdale," as well as a reboot of "Nancy Drew," Vulture reports.

More Details On The ‘Riverdale’ Musical Spinoff ShowA little more than a year after The CW lost "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" to Netflix, the network is taking another stab at a "Riverdale" spinoff, this time trading magic for music.

Supergirl Teases Jon Cryer As Lex LuthorThe CW is about to bring the iconic DC villain to the small screen, and a first-look just went live of Jon Cryer’s version of Lex Luthor.