Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Collider gets intel from Daniel Ezra on All American finding its voice!

All American — “Back In The Day”– Image Number: ALA112b_0231b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Michael Evans Behling as Jordan, Monet Mazur as Laura, Samantha Logan as Olivia and Taye Diggs as Billy — Photo: Kevin Estrada/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

TVLine gets excited for Kimberly Williams-Paisley coming on The Flash to play Sherloque’s ex-wife!

POPSUGAR learns three things that Jane the Virgin‘s cast has said about the final season!

TVLine share emotional photos from Supernatural‘s family reunion!

Supernatural — “Lebanon” — Image Number: SN1413C_0024b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jensen Ackles as Dean, Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as John Winchester — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Slate Magazine announces how this Crazy Ex-Girlfriend earworm mocks a weirdly specific Rom-Com trope!

Cinema Blend wonders if Legacies introduced the Real big Bad and Landon’s Dad?

 

