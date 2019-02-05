Filed Under:arrow, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Green Arrow, kstw, Oliver Queen

THE TEAM IS TARGETED —  Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) are disappointed after they learn that William (guest star Jack Moore) is hiding something from them.  Wanting to focus on his family, Oliver steps back from his Green Arrow duties and let’s the team take over tracking down a serial killer.  However, when the team becomes targets for the killer, things take a bloody turn.  Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Jill Blankenship (#713).  Original airdate: Monday, February 11th, 2019 @ 8pm

