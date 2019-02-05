



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

CHILDREN’S FILM FESTIVAL SEATTLE 2019 on Thursday, January 24th through Saturday, February 9th, 2019 in Seattle!

See the best and brightest in international cinema for children ages 3 to 12 at the Children’s Film Festival Seattle at Northwest Film Forum.

34TH SEATTLE IMPROVISED MUSIC FESTIVAL on Wednesday, February 6th through Sunday, February 10th, 2019 at various locations around Seattle!

Seattle Improvised Music Festival features musicians dedicated to playing free-form music.

FIUTS CULTURALFEST on Thursday, February 7th, 2019 at UW!

CulturalFest celebrates the diversity and talent that international students bring to UW’s campus and region. This annual FIUTS community event welcomes thousands of globally-minded visitors of all ages and backgrounds to the University of Washington for cultural exploration and learning.

SEATTLE RV SHOW on Friday, February 8th through Sunday, February 10th, 2019 at CenturyLink Field Event Center!

Go when you want, where you want, together with friends, family or just alone. Whether it’s for a long weekend or longer adventure, there’s an RV just right for your escape! Hiking, biking, fishing, rock climbing, camping, outdoor concerts, kids sporting events…all are more accessible with an RV. Show up to the 2019 Seattle RV Show!

BREWOLOGY on Friday, February 8th, 2019 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Pacific Science Center!

Taste craft brews from the greater Seattle area and learn how they were made directly from the brewmasters themselves while exploring Pacific Science Center after hours. Ticket includes unlimited tastes from some of your favorite local breweries plus hop-filled demos and activities. 21+ event.

HEARTS & WINE 2019 on Friday, February 8th, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Foundry!

Hearts & Wine is an elegant evening of sampling wine, appetizers, and desserts, with live jazz and an auction of wines and travel adventures at The Foundry.

KIRKLAND WINE WALK on Friday, February 8th, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Kirkland!

Taste many of the finest Washington State wines while exploring Downtown Kirkland’s unique galleries and boutiques. Your challenge will be to select a favorite wine to take home! This 21+ event will bring you on a wine adventure of local wineries at downtown Kirkland businesses. Bring your own glass, but they will have options available for purchase if you don’t want to travel with your own.

LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District!

The Year of the Boar/Pig is here so don’t forget to save the date for the 2019 Lunar New Year Celebration! Over the last few years, the Lunar New Year Celebration is one of the largest event of its kind in the region and showcases diversity, richness and culture of the Asian community. The collaboration with other neighborhood businesses/organizations has helped draw thousands of visitors from throughout the region for a day of festivities. The celebration include traditional dragon and lion dances, Japanese Taiko Drumming, martial arts and other cultural performances on the Main Stage. Combined with arts, crafts and a variety of family friendly activities there is something for everyone.

CUPID’S UNDIE RUN on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 from 12 to 4 p.m. in Fremont!

Cupid’s Undie Run includes a half-naked run through the streets and a party at Ballroom in Fremont for charity.

VENICE IS SINKING MASQUERADE BALL 2019 on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Seattle Design Center!

Welcome to the 12th Annual Venice is Sinking Masquerade Ball where you’re taken back in time to the palazzo in Saint Marc’s Square, to magestic Venetian palaces along the Grand Canal.

LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at The Bellevue Collection!

The Lunar New Year celebration includes music, dance, crafts, martial arts, and food sampling in the Center Court at Bellevue Square. Free.

SHORELINE SHORT SHORT FILM FESTIVAL on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 in Shoreline!

The event will be held on February 9, 2019, at the Shoreline Community College Theater. Entries will be judged by an esteemed jury of local filmmakers and advocates, including Tony Doupe, SAG/AFTRA Actor and Shoreline Community College Film Department Professor, Vivian Hua, Executive Director at the Northwest Film Forum, & Award-winning producer and founder of Indie Movie Mastery, Jenna Edwards. Accepted films will be screened during the single night festival on Saturday, February 9th in the state-of-the-art Shoreline Community College Theater and the best of the best will take home some prizes and awards!

SIP & STROLL on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Sumner!

Enjoy wine, live music, and small-town shopping at the Sip & Stroll in Sumner.

GIG HARBOR’S WINTER SIP & STROLL on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 from 12 to 4 p.m. in Gig Harbor!

The Gig Harbor Downtown Waterfront Alliance is pleased to announce our 4th annual Winter Sip & Stroll on Saturday, February 9, 2019, sponsored by Anthony’s at Gig Harbor.

WINE ON THE ROCK: WINE & CHOCOLATE on Saturday, February 9th through Sunday, February 10th, 2019 on Bainbridge Island!

Wine on the Rock: Wine & Chocolate is the weekend before Valentine’s Day! Grab your sweetheart (or friend) and join five of the seven Bainbridge Island wineries for wines paired with local chocolates. A Valentine’s Day weekend treat you won’t want to miss.

THE PIKE CHOCOFEST on Sunday, February 10th, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pike Brewing Company!

Fall in love with beer, chocolate and savory bites at Chocofest. This culinary adventure celebrates Valentine’s Day in Seattle and is a food and drink lovers delight. Your night will be complete, with unlimited food bites from premiere local restaurants and talented chocolatiers, alongside delicious sips from local brewers, wineries and distillers.

