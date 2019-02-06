Comments
UNCOVERING THE TRUTH — Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) begin to worry about Isobel (Lily Cowles) after a series of mysterious blackouts cause her to spiral. Liz (Jeanine Mason) turns to Grant Green (guest star Peter Diseth) for help when she learns that he may have witnessed something strange on the night Rosa died. Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) uncover a secret that Kyle’s father had been keeping from everyone. Karan Oberoi also stars. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Adam Lash & Cori Uchida (#105). Original airdate: Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 @ 9pm