The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

Allegations Against Bryan Singer Could Affect 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Oscar ChancesAllegations Against Bryan Singer Could Affect 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Oscar Chances.

Gina Rodriguez To Produce New Animated Series For DisneyActress Gina Rodriguez is stepping back into the world of animation to executive produce a new Disney series titled, "Diary of a Female President."

Tyler Blackburn & Michael Vlamis Tease Reveals Ahead In 'Roswell': There Are 'A Lot Of Questions To Be Answered'Michael Vlamis tells Access there are "a lot of questions to be answered" in the episodes ahead in The CW's "Roswell, New Mexico" – including about his character's hand, and if Michael Guerin has other powers.

Bradley Cooper Took Mom To SAG AwardsBradley Cooper attended the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards with his mother, Gloria Campano.

SAG Awards 2019: Ten Top Dresses From The Red CarpetFrom Lady Gaga to Catherine Zeta-Jones - we take a look at 10 of the top dresses on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles.

The Best Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All TimeHere are eight of the most iconic Super Bowl halftime performances in N.F.L. history.

The Dark Knight Will Return To His Roots In ‘The Batman’Batman is the World’s Greatest Detective, even if he didn’t do much detecting in "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight," or "The Dark Knight Rises." Director Matt Reeves ("War for the Planet of the Apes") dropped some hints about what to expect from the film. “It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale."